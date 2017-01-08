Shraddha Kapoor slams baseless reports about ‘live-in rumours with Farhan Akhtar’

Mumbai: Stardom has its share of ecstasy and agony. Shraddha Kapoor recently bore the brunt of being a celebrity, whose personal life is often scrutinised. The actor-singer slammed reports about her “rumoured live-in relationship with ‘Rock On ! 2’ co-star Farhan Akhtar.

Talking about the false reports that even ended up dragging her father into the picture, Shraddha said, “I think this time it went little overboard. When you are writing something that is false and presenting it as a fact without confirming... I feel it's extremely wrong," Shraddha said.

"For just the sake of gossips, tabloids can't take such liberties. You can't say something has happened when nothing of this sort has happened," she added.

Shraddha, who has been earlier linked to her ‘Aashiqui 2’ co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, also contemplated taking some action against those who published such false stories.

"That point I felt sad. I wish if only some people (journalists) would be bit responsible in what they write as so many people read it. So it's not right to paint an incorrect picture," she said.

"The link up rumours has not affected me at all but this time it did as it involved my family. If you paint a wrong picture and involve family it's not fair," she added.

"When you put so much hardwork into films and if the focus shifts to other things like link ups and rumours it's not correct. I would want my work to be spoken about more," she added.

Daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha has succeeded in creating a niche for herself in the industry not just as an actor but as a singer too.

She is now gearing up for the release of her next film titled ‘Ok Jaanu’ with Aditya which is slated to release on January 13.

(With PTI inputs)