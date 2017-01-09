Shraddha Kapoor wishes Farhan Akhtar on his birthday, silences rumour mills
Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter Monday morning to wish her ‘Rock On 2’ co-star Farhan Akhar Happy Birthday.
The pretty actress-singer wrote: Happy happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar keep shining! Big hug (sic).”
Happy happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar keep shining! Big hug
— Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) 9 January 2017
Daughter of Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha, who has created a niche for herself in the industry, was linked to Farhan recently. Fabricated reports based on her rumoured relationship with Farhan, even dragged her father into the whole picture, suggesting that the snior Kapoor was unhappy with his daughter’s choice.
Nonetheless, Shraddha put all rumours to rest by saying that such baseless reports do not trouble her and that she would want her work to speak.
