Shraddha Kapoor's first look as Badminton ace Saina Nehwal is breaking the internet-See pic

Check out the first look

New Delhi: After an applaud-worthy performance as Haseena Parker, Shraddha Kapoor is all set for another biopic. The actress is all set to emulate famous shuttler Saina Nehwal on the big screen. The biopic titled 'Saina' went on floors a week ago and now makers have dropped the first look of Shraddha as Saina and their resemblance will completely blow your mind.

Saina's 2012 Olympic bronze medal remains a defining moment in Indian history. She won the badminton singles Commonwealth Gold for India in 2010, and then again in 2018.

According to sources, essaying the role of India’s only female badminton player to be ranked as World No. 1 has been a tremendously exciting prospect for Shraddha. She delved deep into the details which make the character come to life. The actress is undergoing rigorous physical training to get into the shoes of the sports star.

The Saina Nehwal biopic will mark Shraddha Kapoor's third association with T-Series after the super successful Aashiqui 2 and the recently released Batti Gul Meter Chalu. 

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series produced 'Saina Nehwal biopic' went on floors on September 22, 2018. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal, the film is directed by Amole Gupte.

Saina Nehwal

