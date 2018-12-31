Shreyas' '14 special mementos' for wife on wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Actor-producer Shreyas Talpade says that he wants to give 14 special mementos to his wife Deepti on their 14th wedding anniversary on Monday.

"This anniversary is going to be really special for Deepti and me since we have received the greatest gift in this world -- our baby Aadya," Shreyas said in a statement.

"Aadya will be celebrating her parents` wedding anniversary and the New Year for the first time. It`s the end of the year and a great time to make memories and with our anniversary, it calls for a double celebration. It`s going to be a family celebration."

Sharing more about his plans for the anniversary, he said: "Since it`s our 14th wedding anniversary, I wanted to give her 14 special mementos for each of the year that we spent together. We will be travelling somewhere outdoor."

The couple had met at a college event. The "Iqbal" actor had visited the college as a celebrity guest and Deepti was a student there. They tied the knot on December 31, 2004.