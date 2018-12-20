हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas excited to make fiction TV debut with 'My name Ijj Lakhan'

Actor Shreyas Talpade is excited about unleashing his "all-new" avatar as a goon with a heart of gold on the small screen with his fiction TV debut "My Name Ijj Lakhan".

Shreyas excited to make fiction TV debut with &#039;My name Ijj Lakhan&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade is excited about unleashing his "all-new" avatar as a goon with a heart of gold on the small screen with his fiction TV debut "My Name Ijj Lakhan".

Sony SAB's "My Name Ijj Lakhan" is a story of a young man trying to reform his ways.

"I am very excited to make my fiction television debut with ‘My name Ijj Lakhan'. I am looking forward to playing the role of Lakhan and I hope that viewers love me in this all-new dynamic action-emotional-comedy avatar on television," Shreyas said in a statement.

In the show, Lakhan has ideological differences with his father. Lakhan's father Dashrath believes that all is good in the world, while Lakhan feels that only the tough can survive in this bad place. The dramedy follows Lakhan's journey as he tries to turn a new leaf.

Motivated by his new-found mission to mend his ways, he tries to commit good deeds in his own peculiar style often with comedic results.

The show is expected to air soon in 2019.

Tags:
Shreyas TalpadeMy Name Ijj LakhanBollywood Actorsony sab

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close