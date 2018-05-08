Shreyas Talpade and wife welcome baby girl via surrogacy

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy. Shreyas said opting for surrogacy has been the best decision of their life.

The actor and his wife were in Hong Kong when they received the news that the baby was due anytime and the couple decided to return immediately.

"Our baby has already got both of us wrapped around her little fingers. She is a little stubborn and it feels like she is telling us - 'Where are you going without me? Come back,? Shreyas said in a statement.

The couple, who has been married for 14 years, said they are yet to decide the name of the baby.