Shweta Bachchan Nanda to launch debut novel in October

Noida: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda debut novel, 'Paradise Towers', a heart-warming slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in Mumbai, will have a multi-city launch in October.

"The idea for 'Paradise Towers' came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign," Shweta said in a statement.

"The concept of a book and the actual writing of it are two very different things. Writing this story down was daunting. Lots of second-guessing and labouring over words made up the process. I am excited to have my first book published but I am also anxious to know what the readers think of the microcosm that is 'Paradise Towers', and I hope they would come to be as invested in the lives of its inhabitants as I have come to be," she added.

Also, HarperCollins India announced that it has acquired the Indian subcontinent rights for "Paradise Towers". The acquisition includes a second work of fiction, due to be published in 2020.

The two books were acquired by Shreya Punj, Assistant Editor, HarperCollins India.

"Shweta's book is one that I'm especially thrilled about. It's the kind of debut that will mark her presence as an original voice in the world of Indian fiction.

"'Paradise Towers' is a great novel with well-etched characters who are very relatable and a superbly crafted plot that has love, mystery, drama and all the ingredients of a fantastic summer read. I'm sure the readers will love it as much as we do," said Punj.

It is said the entire Bachchan family will join Shweta for the launch.