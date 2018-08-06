हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law passes away

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to confirm the news of the demise of her 'uncle Rajan.'

Shweta Bachchan Nanda&#039;s father-in-law passes away

New Delhi: Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law and Chairman of Escorts Group, Rajan Nanda, passed away.

He was the husband of late superstar Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda. Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to confirm the news of the demise of her 'uncle Rajan.'

"You were are & will always be a legend! Thank you for all the love always - will miss you so much uncle - until we meet again RIP uncle Rajan," she wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan too took to Twitter to thank his fans, who offered their condolences to the loss in the family.

Late Rajan Nanda is survived by his wife and two children, Nikhil and Natasha Nanda and their family. Sweta's husband Nikhil Nanda is the Managing Director of Escorts Limited. Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.

