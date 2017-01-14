close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Shweta Tiwari shares FIRST full picture of her newborn baby boy Reyansh!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 17:08
Shweta Tiwari shares FIRST full picture of her newborn baby boy Reyansh!

New Delhi: One of the most popular Indian television actresses, Shweta Tiwari, best remembered as Prerna from Ekta Kapoor's daiy soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Ki' became a proud mommy to a baby boy named Reyansh last year.

The beautiful telly actress has been sharing a few glimpses of the newborn but she recently shared a full picture on Instagram.

Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy Reyansh on November 27, 2016. The gorgeous telly actress also has a daughter named Palak.

Check out mommy Shweta with baby boy Reyansh, who looks adorable!

First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 17:08

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.