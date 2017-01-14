Shweta Tiwari shares FIRST full picture of her newborn baby boy Reyansh!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 17:08
New Delhi: One of the most popular Indian television actresses, Shweta Tiwari, best remembered as Prerna from Ekta Kapoor's daiy soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Ki' became a proud mommy to a baby boy named Reyansh last year.
The beautiful telly actress has been sharing a few glimpses of the newborn but she recently shared a full picture on Instagram.
Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy Reyansh on November 27, 2016. The gorgeous telly actress also has a daughter named Palak.
Check out mommy Shweta with baby boy Reyansh, who looks adorable!
First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 17:08
