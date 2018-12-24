हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari wants to see Karanvir Bohra as 'Bigg Boss' winner

Ahead of the "Bigg Boss 12" finale, television actress and former "Bigg Boss" winner Shweta Tiwari has urged audience to shower their love upon actor Karanvir Bohra, who is currently inside the "Bigg Boss 12" house as a contestant.

Shweta Tiwari wants to see Karanvir Bohra as &#039;Bigg Boss&#039; winner

Mumbai: Ahead of the "Bigg Boss 12" finale, television actress and former "Bigg Boss" winner Shweta Tiwari has urged audience to shower their love upon actor Karanvir Bohra, who is currently inside the "Bigg Boss 12" house as a contestant.

Like a good friend, she requested voters to show their support towards Karanvir and make him "return as a winner".

"KV (Karanvir)...! He use to always tell me 'mommy' , the best part about life is every morning you have a new opportunity to become a happier version of yourself! And he proved this in "Big Boss" house..! KV my Baby ... You have made me immensely proud since the day I have met you and especially since the time you have entered 'Big Boss'.

"Please everyone show your love and support to this amazing person and let him return as a Winner," the "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" fame actress wrote on Instagram.

Tags:
Shweta TiwariBigg Boss 12 finaleKaranvir Bohrabigg boss 12 winnerSreesanth

Must Watch