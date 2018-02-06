Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is taking the internet by the storm with her latest photoshoot—See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari has captured a lot of attention through her captivating pictures on social media. The 17-year-old took to Instagram to share a few pictures clicked by photographer Sachin Kumar.

Here are the pictures that are breaking the internet:

Intrigued? Well, we are as well! Palak certainly has the charming looks of her mother and we can't be more excited to see her making her debut.

Reports were that Palak will soon make her Bollywood debut and Shweta Tiwari confirmed the news. As per an India.com report, Shweta told PTI-

“Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel Safary too. The official statement will be out soon.”

Palak is Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary's daughter. Shweta and Raja got divorced in 2012 after a marriage of nearly 14 years.