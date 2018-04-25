Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak shuts troll like a boss who commented 'botox lips' on her pic

New Delhi: Indian television's one of the most successful and popular actresses, Shweta Tiwari has a huge fan following. Her hit daily soaps are still etched strongly in public memory. Now, her daughter Palak Tiwarii, is all set to make her big screen debut in Bollywood.

Palak, who has a verified Instagram handle, enjoys a massive fan following even before her professional journey kickstarts. However, we all know that social media can be ruthless at times where trolls often target celebrities, posting harsh and distasteful comments on their pictures.

Recently, Palak shared a gorgeous picture of hers on the photo-sharing site and while many praised her for looking this good, there were a few who tried to pull her down. One such user accused Palak of going under the knife and wrote: “Botox Lips'.

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Apr 19, 2018 at 1:30am PDT

But being a young and fearless teen, Palak, who is only 17 silenced her in the most epic way.

Check out the comments below:

However, this is not the first time that a celebrity has been trolled on social media platforms. Top Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been trolled at different points in time.

Some time back, popular TV actress Nia Sharma was targetted on Twitter for repeating her outfits but she gave it back in the most epic way.