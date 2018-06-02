हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary arrested for creating ruckus, assault

Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary, who was earlier married to actress Shweta Tiwari, has yet again found himself behind the bars. As per reports, Raja has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting policemen, film producer and doctors. 

Image Courtesy: Bigg Boss still

According to LiveHindustan.com, a complaint was filed by film camera director Raju R Dwivedi after which the police booked Raja for assaulting and giving death threats to several people. A police officer at Bithoor station told the website that a case has been registered against the television and Bhojpuri actor under IPC 323, 504 and 506.

The report said that Raja, known to be a controversial actor, was essaying the role of the younger brother of the protagonist in the film 'Sangam Rishton Ka'. The film went on the floors only recently and the shooting had been taking place at Bithoor's Nanarav park. 

However, due to Raja's unprofessional behaviour, producer Sarvesh Thakur threw him out from the project. Upon learning this, Raja arrived at the park on Friday evening and got into a serious argument with Thakur. He soon began assaulting the filmmaker. The report said that the actor got physical with other crew members too who tried to intervene and to calm him down. 

The report further stated that Raja, believed to under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with women who were present at the park. 

After the altercation grew serious, the film camera director reported the matter to the police control room. However, when a team of police arrived at the scene, Raja went on to misbehave with them too and began hurling abuses at them. He was taken to Kalyanpur CHC for a medical examination where he misbehaved with the doctors and threatened the hospital staff. 

Raja had reportedly threatened the hospital staff and ran after them with the glucose stand, much shock to everybody present there. He even slapped doctor Shailender who had come to conduct the medical test on him.

The website also claimed that upon seeing the chaos, Kalyanpur CO issued a strict warning to the actor following which he got calmed down.

In his defence, Raja told the police that after he was thrown out of the film, he went to a bar and consumed country-made liquor adding that he was later given a spiked drink by a 'Sadhu', that led to his drunken behaviour.

