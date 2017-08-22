Sidharth Malhotra CONFIRMS he is single?

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and dashing Sidhath Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his next 'A Gentleman' with Jacqueline Fernandez. Amid the buzz about his upcoming release and a lot is being speculated about his personal life.

The actor, in his recent candid interview with Neha Dhupia for her podcast #NoFilterNeha, made some revelation about his relationship status. According to BollywoodLife.com, Sid was asked whether he is dating anyone currently, to which he replied, “I am…very much single!”

Ouch! Does that mean he and Alia Bhatt have broken up? Well, the duo never really confirmed their relationship status in public yet it was being reported that they are allegedly a couple.

Now, after this revelation by Sid, we are left wondering is everything over between the two?