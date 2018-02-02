Sidharth Malhotra considers Shah Rukh Khan his mentor

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he is thankful to superstar Shah Rukh Khan for mentoring him and showing him the path to be a better actor while working together on "My Name Is Khan".

In an appearance on a television show, Sidharth spoke about Shah Rukh and his forthcoming film 'Aiyaary', read a statement.

"I was an assistant director for the film ‘My Name Is Khan' and Shah Rukh Sir shared useful tips on his mantra to being successful in the competitive glamour industry of Bollywood," Sidharth said.

"He shared valuable advice on paying attention to detail, absorbing and using the props around to enhance one's performance. My experience was enriching and it was 'The Best Film school' filled with fun, confusion, goof ups and a lot of hard work. I am grateful for the experience and thankful to SRK for shaping me into a better actor," added the 'A Gentleman' star.

The episode will air on Saturday.