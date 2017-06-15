close
Sidharth Malhotra nails Sunny Deol's signature dance step in Betaab Valley! - Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:00
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was recently shooting for Neeraj Pandey's 'Aiyaary' in Kashmir, on Thursday took to Twitter to share an interesting video with his fans. In the short clip, the 32-year-old star can be doing Sunny Deol's signature dance step with perfection. 

"Couldn't help but do #sunnydeol paahji step in betaab valley Kashmir,historic film location," the 'Brothers' hunk tweeted along with the boomerang clip. Sunny's iconic dance move became a rage and it is, till date, loved by the cinema lovers of all age groups.

Have a look: 

The place, where Sid shot the clip, got its name from the Sunny-Amrita Singh's hit debut film 'Betaab'.

