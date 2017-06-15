Sidharth Malhotra nails Sunny Deol's signature dance step in Betaab Valley! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was recently shooting for Neeraj Pandey's 'Aiyaary' in Kashmir, on Thursday took to Twitter to share an interesting video with his fans. In the short clip, the 32-year-old star can be doing Sunny Deol's signature dance step with perfection.

"Couldn't help but do #sunnydeol paahji step in betaab valley Kashmir,historic film location," the 'Brothers' hunk tweeted along with the boomerang clip. Sunny's iconic dance move became a rage and it is, till date, loved by the cinema lovers of all age groups.

Have a look:

Couldn't help but do #sunnydeol paahji step in betaab valley Kashmir,historic film location pic.twitter.com/n1kqwKjhWg — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) 14 June 2017

The place, where Sid shot the clip, got its name from the Sunny-Amrita Singh's hit debut film 'Betaab'.