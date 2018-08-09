हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani affair

Sidharth Malhotra reacts on dating rumours with Kiara Advani

There were reports that Sidharth is currently dating the "Lust Stories" actor and their relationship is at a very nascent stage.

Sidharth Malhotra reacts on dating rumours with Kiara Advani

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has quashed dating rumours with Kiara Advani and said he is too busy with work right now to do anything else.

There were reports that Sidharth is currently dating the "Lust Stories" actor and their relationship is at a very nascent stage.

When asked about it, Sidharth told reporters, "If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work. I am too much involved in it right now and don't have time for anything else." 

The actor was speaking at an event here last evening.

Sidharth will be soon be starting two projects- an untitled love story with Parineeti Chopra and the Vikram Batra biopic.

The actor says playing the Indian army officer?who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War?is his most challenging role yet.

"It's the toughest role of my life. Preparations are in full swing. There is an emotional responsibility. When the family of Vikram Batra had come to us and said they see me in that role, it's a responsibility to tell their story.

"It took me nearly two years to set up this film, be in script sessions and find producers. Today when Dharma Productions is involved we are very excited. Shooting will begin in a few days," he added.

