Sidharth Malhotra’s hilarious ‘classy’ hoarding will make you go ROFL
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:14
Mumbai: Not English but people who ‘murder’ the language are funny! Well, Sidharth Malhotra came across a hoarding featuring him and it will leave you in splits.
The ‘Ek Villain’ actor took to Instagram to post a random photograph of a hoarding of a shop named ‘New Look Fashion Hub’. There’s a line at the bottom describing the kind of stuff one can find in the shop and it’s absolutely hilarious!
The hoarding reads –“Deals in: Jeans pents, T-Shirt, Kapree, skarit, undergarments.”
Jeans pents, T-Shirt, Kapree, skarit, undergarments – any takers?
First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:03
