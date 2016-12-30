Sidharth Malhotra’s hilarious ‘classy’ hoarding will make you go ROFL

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:14
Mumbai: Not English but people who ‘murder’ the language are funny! Well, Sidharth Malhotra came across a hoarding featuring him and it will leave you in splits.

The ‘Ek Villain’ actor took to Instagram to post a random photograph of a hoarding of a shop named ‘New Look Fashion Hub’. There’s a line at the bottom describing the kind of stuff one can find in the shop and it’s absolutely hilarious!

The hoarding reads –“Deals in: Jeans pents, T-Shirt, Kapree, skarit, undergarments.”

 

Jeans pents, skarit ! Anyone ? Classy hoarding ! #random

A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

Jeans pents, T-Shirt, Kapree, skarit, undergarments – any takers?

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:03

