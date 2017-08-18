close
Sidharth Malhotra takes his lady on a bike ride and NO it's not Alia Bhatt

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:38
Sidharth Malhotra takes his lady on a bike ride and NO it&#039;s not Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen together in 'A Gentleman' and their fresh pairing happens to be the talk of the town.

The songs of 'A Gentleman' are already a hit, especially 'Chandralekha' where Jackie's pole dance is a cherry on top. Now, Sid and Jackie are busy promoting their upcoming venture on all platforms.

Sid took to Instagram and shared a picture of him on a bike with Jacqueline riding the pillion. He captioned it as: "s1dofficial#AGentleman rides with his lady ! @jacquelinef143 #mumbai #bike #ride

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

'A Gentleman' has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is an action rom-com which shows Sid in a double role. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2017.

Sidharth MalhotraJacqueline FernandezA GentlemanBollywoodSidharth

