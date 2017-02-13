Sidharth Malhotra to have a working Valentine's day

Mumbai: He may be considered a heart-throb among girls, but actor Sidharth Malhotra has no special plans for Valentine's day as he will be busy working.

The actor has just completed his latest, "Reload" and is so neck-deep in work that he quipped he had forgotten tomorrow is Valentine's Day.

When asked about his plans for tomorrow, Sidharth told reporters, "My plans for tomorrow is only working, nothing else. Valentine's day is tomorrow, yes, thanks for reminding me."

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of "Reload", directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

"We have finished shooting that. We had loads of fun making it. I am pretty excited for the film. It is too soon to talk about it but it is an action, fun film, coming out in August."

While the 32-year-old actor has to wait till August for the film to come out, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who made their debut with Sidharth in "Student of the Year", will be next seen in "Badrinath ki Dulhania".

When asked what does he think of the duo's chemistry, Sidharth said, "I loved the trailer, it is looking good, the songs are very good too, I have heard them. I think they have an amazing album. The film is looking really good."

He was speaking at the inauguration of the National Inclusion Cup, a CSR initiative of Sony Pictures Networks India.