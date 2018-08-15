हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal pays tribute to Shashi Kapoor at IFFM

Veteran actress Simi Garewal gave a touching tribute to the late "perfect co-star" Shashi Kapoor, with whom she featured in "Siddhartha", which was screened for cinephiles here at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Simi Garewal pays tribute to Shashi Kapoor at IFFM

Melbourne: Veteran actress Simi Garewal gave a touching tribute to the late "perfect co-star" Shashi Kapoor, with whom she featured in "Siddhartha", which was screened for cinephiles here at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

"Shashi was my friend and fellow actor and it is very common in India to praise someone after they've gone, but I have always said this that Shashi Kapoor was the perfect co-star. You don't want someone to interfere, you want someone to support you when you're acting. You want someone well-behaved, punctual, who is polite and courteous with everyone and he was exactly like that," Simi said here on Monday.

Shashi Kapoor died last year. He was 79.

Simi said he was very professional and had no ego at all.

"He would shake hands with everyone -- from the lighting technician to everyone else. He was amazing that way and I don't know another actor in the world who would work in commercial cinema, earn money from there and take it and put it into meaningful films like 'Kalyug', '36 Chowringhee Lane' and more. But he had a passion for real cinema and he put his money where his mouth was. He started the parallel cinema. We never had it before," she added.

The 1972 American movie is based on the novel of the same name by Hermann Hesse, and directed by Conrad Rooks.

 

Tags:
Simi GarewalShashi KapoorIIFMtribute to shashi kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close