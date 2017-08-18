Simi Garewal takes a dig at Karan Johar?

Mumbai: Veteran actress and celebrity talk show host Simi Garewal took to twitter a few days back to take on Karan Johar, who had attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently.

Garewal, who had hosted the final segment of the event wrote: “After I finished hosting IFFM Awards @karanjohar told Festival Director 'Next year I want to host the awards'! Another takeover?!”

It seems Karan Johar has become controversy’s favourite child. He has been in news for more wrong reasons than right in the recent past. He had also drawn flak for dragging the nepotism debate a bit too far and taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut in her absence.

The industry heavyweight has often hosted awards shows and probably wants to host many more!

Interestingly, Garewal’s ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ was one of the most popular TV shows a few years ago. And Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ is now one of the most talked-about shows!