Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell rules out having more kids

Being a father has helped him focus his priorities and outlook on life.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

London: Music mogul Simon Cowell says he won't have any more children. Cowell, who is a father to four-year-old Eric, feels he is too old to have any more children at the age of 58, reportsAmirror.co.uk.

"I don't think I will have more kids. I'm 58 and Eric is amazing," Cowell said.

"My life now, I see it through his eyes and the funny thing is it is so uncomplicated," Cowell added.

