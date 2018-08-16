हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell to be feted with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Los Angeles: Reality TV show judge-producer Simon Cowell is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 22.

"Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and has made it a mega platform for people to show their talent and tell their tales," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, reports variety.com.

"His honest, critical evaluation of talent has won him first place to fans' hearts, and a star on our Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Leron Gubler will be accompanied by surprise guest speakers to unveil Cowell's star.

 

