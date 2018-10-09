Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya denies allegations of sexual harassment

New Delhi: The MeToo movement in India has forced the biggies from all walks of life to finally bite the dust. After Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was accused of sexual misconduct. However, the singer has outrightly denied all the allegations against him.

A woman has posted on her social media handle that Abhijeet behaved inappropriately with her during a party.“Abhijeet Bhattacharya grabbed me by wrist and pulled me closer for refusing to dance or get intimate with him.”

She also said, “He twists my wrists, pulling me towards him and screaming in my ear, what do you think of yourself, wait till I teach you a lesson”, almost kissing and nibbling me on my left year.(sic)”

However, speaking exclusively to Zee News, Abhijeet has said that he doesn't know the woman and he has never met her. "I don't know how to react to this matter as this incident never took place. I never attend any filmy party or celebration."

On being asked whether he would take any legal action against the girl, Abhijeet said that he won't give unnecessary publicity to anyone.

Earlier, Abhijeet had accused Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of not giving him due credits. “I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him – and I stopped singing for him – he came down to Lungi Dance., " he said during a media event.

Talking about Salman, Abhijeet said, "Why does Salman Khan only get Pakistani singers to sing songs in his films? Are Indian singers not good enough to sing in his movie? Pakistani artists need to be restricted from working in the Indian film industry. On one side these Pakistanis are killing our soldiers and on the other side Salman is hell-bent on giving opportunities to Pakistani talent only.”