Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on why he stopped singing for Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for courting controversies with his explosive statements. The talented singer recently attended India Today Safaigiri Summit and Awards 2018 where he talked on several things and also made some startling revelations.

During the 90s and early 2000, Abhijeet was known as Shah Rukh Khan's voice but then he suddenly stopped singing for him. Reason? Well, during the Summit, he said, “Koi kitna bhi bada star ho jaaye, awaaz Abhijeet ki hi hoti hai. Maine logon ko superstar bana diya, apne awaaz se. Till I sang for Shah Rukh, he was a rockstar. When I stopped singing for him because I refused to, he came down to Lungi Dance.”

“It is about self-respect and sanskaar. There were two films - Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na. In the end credits song sequence, he showed everyone, from spotboy to hairdresser, except the singers. In Om Shanti Om, it was the same scenario. Jab sab khatam ho gaya aur safai chalne lagi, uske baad humara naam aaya. We don't deserve to be named like that”, added Abhijeet.

Abhijeet sang some of the biggest hits for Shah Rukh and other B-Towners. Songs such as Ole Ole, Yeh Teri Aankhen Jhuki Jhuki, Suno Na Suno Na, Chand Taare, Tan Tana Tan Tan Tar, Baadshah O Baadshah, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan etc to name a few.