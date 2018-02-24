Singer Ankit Tiwari ties the knot with Pallavi Shukla—See pics

'Galliyan' singer Ankit Tiwari got hitched to Bengaluru-based engineer Pallavi Shukla in Kanpur on Friday.

As per a report published in Hindustan Times, Ankit and Pallavi had an arranged marriage on his grandmother's recommendation, who first met Pallavi on a train journey from Kanpur to Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Ankit shared a few moments from his wedding and wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows!” #AnkitwedsPallavi.”

In another photo shared by Ankit, both he and Pallavi look like the quintessential bride and groom. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make #finallymarried #love #married #life #love.

Here are some of the pictures shared by Ankit:

The wedding took place among close friends and relatives according to Hindu rituals. Ankit will reportedly host a reception party for his colleagues from Bollywood in Mumbai.

Talking to IANS about his marriage, Ankit said, "This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family. We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life.”

Sharing his story about meeting Pallavi, he added, "Once dadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting there were 10 others seated between us.”

Ankit Tiwari rose to fame for his soulful rendition in 'Aashiqui2', his song 'Sunn Raha Hai na Tu' made him an instant favourite among listeneres. His other popular numbers are 'Galliyan', 'Tu Hai Ki Nahi' and 'Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi' among others.