Singer Brian McFadden suffers injury

London: While rehearsing for the show "Dancing on Ice", singer Brian McFadden got injured and suffered minor wounds.

The former "Westlife" singer has partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

The news of McFadden`s injury came a few days after Alex Murphy, his professional partner on the show said that his (McFadden) confidence had been lowered after he suffered a fall on the ice during training."We had a fall, it was pretty bad. He was really anxious after that but I told him not to worry and hopefully it`s out of his system," she said.

However, Alex believes he has nothing to worry about and she can`t wait for him to show off his skills on the ice.

"He has come on drastically from when he first started and could hardly stand on the ice. He has also lost weight from all the training, but he doesn`t think so because he still eats burgers."

"Dancing on Ice" is a British game show where celebrity contestants take to the ice each week with a live dance act.