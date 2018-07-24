हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jubin Nautiyal

Singer Jubin Nautiyal molestation case: Woman takes a U-turn, says 'sorry' for false allegations

All the allegations against the singer have been cleared

Singer Jubin Nautiyal molestation case: Woman takes a U-turn, says 'sorry' for false allegations
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal was recently found himself embroiled in a controversy. He was accused of molesting and physically assaulting a couple at his birthday party in Dehradun. But now turns out that the allegations were false.

The incident took place in June at Dehradun a hotel, reportedly. According to Hindustan Times report, all the allegations against the singer have been cleared and the woman who alleged molestation has apologised to Jubin.

After the couple filed a complaint against the singer that very night of molestation and physical assault, the singer filed a counter-complaint saying that Shashank Malik and his partner were not invited to his birthday party, reportedly.

"Even people who don't know me well didn't believe that I could do something of this sort. I've been raised by three women.", Nautiyal told HT. "I just was not comfortable with all this. When all this was happening at the venue, I wasn't even there! I had gone with my family, who, I am blessed, supported me after this happened. But, while some friends support you, some start going way." says Nautiyal as per the report.

“The singer alleged in his complaint that the two had come uninvited to his party, which was meant for family members and close friends only. He claimed that they attacked him when he confronted them in this regard, then left the hotel,” the report recorded the police as saying.

Nautiyal had further alleged that he was driving to the local bus terminal for some work when the couple forcibly stopped his car. “According to his complaint, the two assaulted him again and broke a windowpane of his car being fleeing. It was then that he came to the police station and lodged a complaint against them. We are checking CCTV footage from the hotel and questioning its staffers. No case has been registered until now, " the report revealed.

