Singer Sona Mohapatra writes to Mumbai police over threats from Sufi foundation, Javed Akhtar slams 'mullas'

New Delhi: Popular singer Sona Mohapatra is known for not mincing her words when it comes to expressing her opinion. The singer recently tweeted a series of posts alleging that Madariya Sufi Foundation has given her threat notice over one of her music videos 'Tori Surat'.

The singer alleged that the foundation has claimed that her music video is 'vulgar' and can flare communal tension. The Sufi foundation wants the singer to remove it. She has written to the Mumbai police seeking help.

Check the series of tweets by Mohapatra:

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions.I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a ‘regular offender’ & says that they find another five year old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam - Piya Se Naina on coke studio insulting Islam because I’m ‘dressed exposing my body’ & playing westernised music. @MumbaiPolice — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Madariya foundation along with the agreement of the Nizamuddin Dargah have an issue with the description of my Tori Surat music video, “earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine” & with “a sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers”. Basically with everything woman & free. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

Dear @MumbaiPolice the Madariya Sufi foundation claims to work for Sufism,peace & universal brotherhood in their threatening notice to me. I ask you & #India ,what about the ‘sisterhood’?Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The last time I shared my phone number with the @MumbaiPolice was when I was getting rape, mutilation, death & acid attack threats during the Salman controversy. I am sorry to say that no real help or remedy came my way sir, @CPMumbaiPolice . Thankful I am safe despite the same. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will look into this on priority. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 30, 2018

Soon after this, renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar tweeted in support of the singer slamming the foundation for threats. He condemned their act by writing: “In strongest possible words I condemn those regressive and reactionary organisations who are threatening Sona Mahapatra for making a music video of a Amir Khusrau Geet. These mullas should know that Amir Khusrau belongs to every Indian. He is not your property .”

In strongest possible words I condemn those regressive and reactionary organisations who are threatening Sona Mahapatra for making a music video of a Amir Khusrau ‘ Geet . These mullas should know that Amir Khusrau belongs to every Indian . He is not your property . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 1, 2018

Watch the 'Tori Surat' music video here:

The earthy incarnations of the feminine divine https://t.co/CzhoCgVkZ6 If this offends you, then please go live in your pre-historic cave. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 1, 2018

Sona has often courted trouble for her bold and brazen statements on various issues. In fact, she even slammed Kangana Ranaut for speaking about her personal life public and more recently she tweeted on how a certain section of people are blindly supporting Salman Khan in the blackbuck case.