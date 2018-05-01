हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra writes to Mumbai police over threats from Sufi foundation, Javed Akhtar slams 'mullas'

The singer alleged that the foundation has claimed that her music video is 'vulgar' and can flare communal tension.

Singer Sona Mohapatra writes to Mumbai police over threats from Sufi foundation, Javed Akhtar slams &#039;mullas&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular singer Sona Mohapatra is known for not mincing her words when it comes to expressing her opinion. The singer recently tweeted a series of posts alleging that Madariya Sufi Foundation has given her threat notice over one of her music videos 'Tori Surat'.

The singer alleged that the foundation has claimed that her music video is 'vulgar' and can flare communal tension. The Sufi foundation wants the singer to remove it. She has written to the Mumbai police seeking help.

Check the series of tweets by Mohapatra:

Soon after this, renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar tweeted in support of the singer slamming the foundation for threats. He condemned their act by writing: “In strongest possible words I condemn those regressive and reactionary organisations who are threatening Sona Mahapatra for making a music video of a Amir Khusrau Geet. These mullas should know that Amir Khusrau belongs to every Indian. He is not your property .”

Watch the 'Tori Surat' music video here:

Sona has often courted trouble for her bold and brazen statements on various issues. In fact, she even slammed Kangana Ranaut for speaking about her personal life public and more recently she tweeted on how a certain section of people are blindly supporting Salman Khan in the blackbuck case. 

Tags:
Sona MohapatraJaved Akhtarsona mohapatra singertori suratsufi foundationsona mohaptra threatsMumbai Police
Next
Story

Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt's 'shramdaan' on Labour Day

Must Watch