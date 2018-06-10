हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Padmaavat

Six months after its release, Deepika Padukone fans get together to watch 'Padmaavat' again

Padmaavat was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Shahid Kapoor as one of the leads.

New Delhi: Almost after six months of its release, Deepika Padukone fans thronged a theatre to watch the magnum opus 'Padmaavat' all over again.

The fans took to Twitter to share the pictures from the theatre.

A fan club posted pictures from the theater of fans with tickets waiting to catch the show of Padmaavat once again for Deepika Padukone. The tweet read, "First Fans 
Watching Padmaavat again
Fans Screening
Fans from across get together to experience this magnum opus just for @deepikapadukone".

Overwhelmed by their heartfelt gesture, Deepika Padukone thanked a fan club saying, "this is immensely special!thank you so much for all the love!!! 

Padmaavat was one of the controversial yet one of the most successful films of 2018. Despite the challenges the film faced before hitting the theatres, it went on to become one of the highest grossers at the box office.

Ranveer Singh's manic act as Alauddin Khilji stole the show completely while Deepika Padukone's class act as Rani Padmini showcased the pride and valour of Rajput women. 

Hailed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika's Padmavat clocked 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika, became the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club. Padmaavat was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Shahid Kapoor as one of the leads.

