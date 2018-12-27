Smriti Irani has an epic reaction to Janhvi Kapoor calling her 'aunty'-See inside

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani's Instagram handle is nothing like her Twitter. It is filled with hilarious memes, pictures and is also proof that Irani is the coolest minister we have. Recently, Smriti shared a boomerang video featuring Janhvi Kapoor with an epic caption stating how she felt when the latter called her 'aunty'.

Sharing the video, Smriti wrote, "The someone shoot me” moment —When #jahnvikapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty &

you say “ koi baat nahi beta “ #totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola."

The 42-year-old actress turned politician Smriti Irani is quite active on social media. Earlier, she had shared a selfie with Saif Ali Khan after their brief meeting at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding celebrations and shared an interesting story with her fans on social media. In her Instagram post, Smriti Irani had revealed the career advice that Saif had given her when she entered the world of glamour.

Janhvi, on the other hand, is busy prepping for her next in which she will play the role of an Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. Her pictures from the set had gone viral ahead of the official release. The film is slated to release later in 2019.