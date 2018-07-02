हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Smriti Irani thinks men gossip more than women, shares proof-See inside

Smriti shared a picture of her husband Zubin Irani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

New Delhi: Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani's Instagram account is a treat for people who have a great sense of humour. The actress-turned-politician usually posts pictures that are filled with humorous elements. While the actress dons her political hat on Twitter, her Instagram account proves that she is the coolest mother, wife and friend. Recently, Smriti shared a picture of her husband Zubin Irani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. And Smriti's take on the picture will leave you in splits.

Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh and Zubin having an intense discussion, Smriti wrote, "#and they say only women gossip @iamzfi @iamsrk."

 

 

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Zubin were childhood friends and it was Shah Rukh who gave his first daughter the name "Shannelle". This interesting trivia was revealed by Smriti herself on Instagram.

The maverick actress also reminiscences her Kyunki days on the photo-sharing app and her camaraderie with the TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor proves that nothing can come between two friends.

It is no secret that Smriti Irani was the reigning queen of Indian television for over eight years with her superhit show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi' which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Post her stint in television, she joined BJP and is now one of the cabinet ministers. 

