हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani's Instagram post on DeepVeer's official wedding pics is hilarious

The Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles, took to her Instagram page to share a hilarious post that describes the plight of fans who have been waiting too long for DeepVeer's marriage photographs.  

Smriti Irani&#039;s Instagram post on DeepVeer&#039;s official wedding pics is hilarious
Pic courtesy: PTI image

Mumbai: Not just fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Smriti Irani is also eagerly looking forward to the couple's official wedding pics.

The Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles, took to her Instagram page to share a hilarious post that describes the plight of fans who have been waiting too long for DeepVeer's marriage photographs.

Showcasing her witty side, Irani posted: "#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg (sic)."

The post shows a human skeleton on a wooden bench.

Take a look at the funny post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Fans of the power couple are impatiently looking forward to seeing them as man and wife. And hence the excitement and curiosity.

Take a look at Twitter posts of some of DeepVeer's fans:

DeepVeer chose Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como for their most special day. In fact, only a handful of people are a part of the wedding entourage. Guests have been asked to not share pics of the ceremony on their social media accounts. 

Deepika and Ranveer had a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14. The couple will solemnise their marriage today in Sindhi style today. Reports suggest that the couple may share their official wedding pics later in the day today.

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer were in a relationship for over 6 years. They reportedly fell in love while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela in 2012. The film released in 2013 and since then the couple delivered two more hits together - Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018.

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer hearty congratulations and a very Happy Married Life.

Tags:
Smriti IraniDeepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepVeer marriage picsDeepVeer wedding photosDeepVeer fans

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close