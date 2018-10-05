हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Snoop Dog

Snoop Dogg talks theatre debut with 'Redemption of a Dogg'

Asked if he is planning to take 'Redemption of a Dogg' all the way to Broadway, Dogg hinted that he may do it. 

Snoop Dogg talks theatre debut with 'Redemption of a Dogg'
Twitter grab

Los Angeles: Rapper Snoop Dogg is making his debut in theatre with 'Redemption of a Dogg'.

Dogg told tmz.com about his new stage production 'Redemption of a Dogg' in which he stars alongside Tamar Braxton. He says the play is all about his life and struggles, covering his rise to fame, his missteps and most importantly, his redemption.

