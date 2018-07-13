Social media doesn't have much bearing on Bollywood: Abhishek Bachchan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan feels the film industry is often misunderstood on online platforms and that there are no rules for or repercussions of what you say there. The actor said this as he appeared alongside writer-comedian Varun Grover in an episode of Janice Sequeira-created online show "Social Media Star".

According to Abhishek, in recent times, the industry has often been misunderstood as "rigid and closed to criticism" in social media.

"I think there's a huge misrepresentation and misconception about the film industry. This is a place I've grown up in. If you have an opinion, you're allowed to share it. There's no rule saying that you can't say what you want.

"There are no repercussions. Just because someone is expressing a particular point of view, people are not going to stop working with them."

The 42-year-old actor, son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, emphasised that eventually, all that matters in show business is talent.

"It doesn't matter whose kid you are or what connections you have. The only thing that matters is, can you do your job well and does the audience like that? If you're talented, nobody is going to care what you've tweeted about. It's a business at the end of the day."

"Social Media Star", which airs fortnightly on Firstpost, Network18, pairs up unlikely celebrities who have found ways to use various digital platforms in interesting ways.

