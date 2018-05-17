Sofia Hayat opens up on miscarriage, says 'I do love my body'

New Delhi: The controversial model-actor Sofia Hayat has often courted trouble for her statements on social media. Recently she hogged the limelight after reports of her split with interior designer husband Vlad Stanescu gained ground. The actress confirmed the separation news by announcing it on Instagram.

She recently opened up on how she underwent a physical change after suffering a miscarriage. Sofia wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram and even shared a picture with it. It read: "My body after miscarriage...I do love my beautiful body for all it has gone through..expecting a child..then losing it...then being a shape I had never been..remembering that it is this shape because of losing a baby...but I still love it...I do..because my body has done so much for me every day.."

Earlier, she revealed through an Insta post that her husband lied about a lot of things to her. She wrote: "You said you were an interior designer who designed palaces...YOU LIED...infact..you were in debt..You said you loved me..YOU LIED..love does not lie or steal..I paid for our sacred Union..I paid for the bills and I paid for our food and clothes..and yet..you wanted to steal more...you wanted everything I had...I met you..you were working in a shop..but I did not care..I still loved you. Everybody warned me not to be with someone who had no home or money..but..I did not listen..I believed in love..but you proved me wrong. So I pushed you out of my home and my life... I have learnt a lesson..that I will never be with anyone again who is not my equal. Who does not give back....He who is honoured to stand by my side...will be my equal..will inspire..create..love and know no darkness.

"I allowed my light to shine through you..now you will stay in the darkness that you are. The devil came to me disguised with the face of an angel..and tried to rape me of all that I am..but the sacred Mother is the All and can see the wrong. My power is truth, love and the love for my creation..for all that is good comes from me. There is one creator..Mother..Mata..Sekhmet..Allah Maa..Mary..and one power...LOVE. Anything else..ceases to exist. Now." (sic)

The actress had announced her pregnancy in February this year. Sofia participated in 'Bigg Boss' season 7 and remained one of the most talked about contestants that year.