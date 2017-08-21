close
Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Rakhi had submitted an "unconditional apology" to the Valmiki community for her remarks made on a TV show last year.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:50
Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Mumbai: Model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat has shown support to controversial actress Rakhi Sawant, who is facing charges of making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki.

Sofia, a former "Bigg Boss" contestant, said in a statement: "I support her. The story that she said is historically correct, but if it's repeated, then certain sects get upset. I think this is wrong. The story of Valmiki is inspiring because it teaches us that the core being of all is good and pure. That is when we get enlightenment."

TAGS

Sofia Hayatrakhi sawantValmiki caseRakhi Sawant caseValmiki community

