Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan celebrates birthday with glitz, glamour and cake!—Watch

Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his wife

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Soha Ali Khan turns a year older today and looks like the actress had a birthday bash on the eve of her special day. While Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his wife, various fan clubs on the social media platform are full of videos from the celebrations.

While cutting her birthday cake, Soha looks glamorous in a golden dress

Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while. The couple was blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

Soha is often clicked by the papz with her adorable daughter. She is a hands-on mother who also loves to share adorable pics of her baby girl on social media. Inaaya is the paparazzi's favourite baby much like her cousin brother Taimur. The little girl is often spotted by the paps and her pictures go viral in no time. With sparkling blue eyes and an endearing smile, we can't ever get enough of the little angel!

Soha Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan Birthday, Kunal Kemmu

