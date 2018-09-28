हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan clicked with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu outside Saif-Kareena's residence: In Pics

The shutterbugs caught Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya outside Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence on Friday.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Inaaya is one of the most loved star kids on social media. Paps love to take pictures of her as they go viral in no time. Just like cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya too has several fan clubs on her name already on several social media platforms. The deep green eyes of Inaaya will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. 

Dressed in casuals, Soha looked pretty in a blue and pink midi dress. On the other hand, her little doll Inaaya was dressed in a cutesy white tee and pants. Her giant bow-shaped yellow hair clip looked super cute on her. 

Also clicked were stylish father-duo Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi who were waiting at the gate to receive the ladies. 

Check out their photos here: 

Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi). The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while. (Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Soha Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanInaaya Naumi KemmuKunal KemmuKareena KapoorTaimur Ali KhanSaif Kareena

