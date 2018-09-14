Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu go twinning in yellow for Ganpati celebrations—See inside

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 13 this year and the 10-day long festival is the most awaited one where devotees welcome Bappa home. The festival is one of the major ones in Maharashtra and people welcome the Lord Gajanana with open arms.

Like every year, our Bollywood celebrities too bring Bappa home amid loud cheers and celebrations. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed Gajanana home yesterday and the entire Khan parivaar rejoiced with gaiety.

This morning Soha Ali Khan along with hubby Kunak Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu visited Arpita's residence to seek blessings from Bappa. Soha and Inaaya twinned in yellow outfits and posed for clicks. Soha Ali Khan along with hubby Kunak Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu visited Arpita's residence to seek blessings from Bappa.

Like Taimur, Inaaya too has several fan pages dedicated to her. The Kemmus pose for clicks together.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—the day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!