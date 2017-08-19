close
Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 18:03
Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter@sakpataudi

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan took to Twitter recently to share some of the most adorable pictures you will find on the internet today.

The very much preggers Soha shared pictures from her baby shower function and one of them has her posing with little nephew Taimur Ali Khan. And by far it's the cutest click.

Taimur looks at his aunt in a way that will touch your heart. Various other Bollywood celebrities were also present at the event. Soha's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma Kapoor was also clicked at the function. Both Kapoor sisters looked stunning in their matching outfits.

Here are the Twitter posts by the actress:

Wishing Soha all the very best for this new phase in life.

TAGS

Soha Ali Khan baby bumpSoha Ali KhanKareena KapoorTaimur Ali Khan picturesBaby Taimurkarishma kapoor

trending

photo gallery

video