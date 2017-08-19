Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan took to Twitter recently to share some of the most adorable pictures you will find on the internet today.

The very much preggers Soha shared pictures from her baby shower function and one of them has her posing with little nephew Taimur Ali Khan. And by far it's the cutest click.

Taimur looks at his aunt in a way that will touch your heart. Various other Bollywood celebrities were also present at the event. Soha's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma Kapoor was also clicked at the function. Both Kapoor sisters looked stunning in their matching outfits.

Here are the Twitter posts by the actress:

Caught between the Queens of the Fashion Police pic.twitter.com/0qQRoye61Z — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017

And finally my favourite picture of the day pic.twitter.com/X6yV6ii49E — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017

Wishing Soha all the very best for this new phase in life.