Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's lovey-dovey pics will give you major couple goals!

Soha rocked her golden dress while Kunal looked comfy in his yellow T and denims.

Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu&#039;s lovey-dovey pics will give you major couple goals!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The adorable couple of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are avid social media users and share their updates with fans via the buzzing medium. Soha celebrates her birthday on October 4 and looks like the duo had a party on her birthday eve.

The couple shared some pictures and we must say they look super cutesy together. Their chemistry and lovey-dovey pictures will surely give you major couple goals. Check it out:



View this post on Instagram


Before ...

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



View this post on Instagram


After...

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Check out her Instagram story screen grab as well:

Soha rocked her golden dress while Kunal looked comfy in his yellow T and denims.

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while. Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

 

Like Taimur Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal's adorable munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is internet's favourite star kid. She has a massive fan following and paps love to click her pictures.

 

Here's wishing Soha a super happy birthday!

Soha Ali KhanKunal KemmuInaaya Naumi KemmuSoha Ali Khan Birthday

