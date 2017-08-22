close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Soha Ali Khan prepares for motherhood with yoga

Actress Soha Ali Khan is ensuring she is in the pink of health during and even after her pregnancy.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 17:38
Soha Ali Khan prepares for motherhood with yoga

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan is ensuring she is in the pink of health during and even after her pregnancy.

"Ready for battle #warriorpose #yogaforlife #AppleWatch #fitnessgoals," Soha posted on Twitter.

Along with her is an image in which she is seen showing off her baby bump as she performs a yoga posture, wearing a bright bustier and yoga pants. She looks stylish and seems to be taking yoga seriously.

Soha just last week had a baby shower, and awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Kunal Kemmu.

TAGS

Soha Ali KhanYogawarrior poseFitness goalssoha pregnentHealthsoha baby bump

From Zee News

&#039;Baahubali&#039; steered its way through many problems: Producer Shobu
Regional

'Baahubali' steered its way through many problems...

Jacqueline Fernandez confirms working with Salman Khan in &#039;Race 3&#039;
Movies

Jacqueline Fernandez confirms working with Salman Khan in...

Rishi Kapoor has no plans to return to direction
People

Rishi Kapoor has no plans to return to direction

Anushka Sharma&#039;s &#039;Kajra Re&#039; will remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s iconic dance—WATCH
People

Anushka Sharma's 'Kajra Re' will remind you...

Ajay Devgn mum on patch-up reports between Karan Johar and Kajol
People

Ajay Devgn mum on patch-up reports between Karan Johar and...

Sushant Singh Rajput praises Jackky Bhagnani&#039;s &#039;Carbon&#039;
Movies

Sushant Singh Rajput praises Jackky Bhagnani's 'C...

Scarlett Johansson spotted with new tattoo
People

Scarlett Johansson spotted with new tattoo

Ganesh aarti sung by Sanjay Dutt will be a hit, says Omung Kumar
People

Ganesh aarti sung by Sanjay Dutt will be a hit, says Omung...

Triple talaq judgement a victory for brave Muslim women: Shabana Azmi
People

Triple talaq judgement a victory for brave Muslim women: Sh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video