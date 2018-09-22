हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan on his 7th death anniversary

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who is often spotted with her baby daughter Inaaya, took to Instagram to share a picture of his portrait.

Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan on his 7th death anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who is often spotted with her baby daughter Inaaya, took to Instagram to share a picture of his portrait.

Soha captioned the picture, "Remembering."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Remembering ...

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Mansoor Ali Khan died due to respiratory failure on September 22, 2011, in New Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital. His body was buried at Pataudi near Delhi.

Earlier, talking about her father, Soha had told DNA, "I shared a good relationship with him and had a huge amount of respect for him. We enjoyed each other’s company immensely. We went on holidays together. He would help me with my school debates, speeches (especially since he was a good orator), homework, and my visa application. I always thought he was the coolest person in the world and I was so lucky to be loved by someone who himself was loved by so many people." 

Just a few days ago Soha was seen twinning with her beautiful daughter Inaya on Ganesh Chaturthi. Soha and Inaaya twinned in yellow outfits and posed for clicks. Soha Ali Khan along with hubby Kunak Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu visited Arpita's residence to seek blessings from Bappa.

Tags:
Soha Ali KhanMansoor Ali KhanInaayaSaif Ali KhanSharmila Tagore

Must Watch