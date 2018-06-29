हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shares the cutest pic of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as she completes 9 months!

Inaaya is one of the most loved star kids on social media. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, the actress turned author Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who completed 9 months today.

Paps love to take pictures of her as they go viral in no time. Just like cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya too has several fan clubs on her name already on several social media platforms. 

Check out the gorgeous picture of baby Inaaya shared by her mommy dear. She wrote: "Nine months today."

 

Nine months today

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

The deep green eyes of Inaaya will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. In the picture, Inaaya is happily posing with her toys and that strawberry plaything in her hand is too cutesy. 

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

 

Inaaya Naumi KemmuInaayaSoha Ali KhantaimurTaimur Ali KhanKunal Kemmu

