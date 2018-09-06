Soha Ali Khan's latest pic with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu proves that beach vacay is their thing!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

Soha Ali Khan&#039;s latest pic with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu proves that beach vacay is their thing!

New Delhi: The Pataudis are currently exploring the beautiful Maldives. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, little Taimur along with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and baby Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are enjoying their vacay time. It's their pictures which are making us feel the rush and think about our own vacations.

Well, coming back to the Pataudis. Soha recently shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen holding Inaaya while the mother-daughter sits pretty comfortably on the beach side. They surely are water babies!



View this post on Instagram


First times

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Just like cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya too has several fan clubs on her name already on several social media platforms. The star babies are enjoying their family time together and their cutesy photos are clearly melting several hearts back home.

The deep green eyes of Inaaya will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. 

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

 

