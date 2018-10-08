हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan's latest picture with baby Inaaya will melt your heart-See pic

Soha Ali Khan&#039;s latest picture with baby Inaaya will melt your heart-See pic

New Delhi: Proud mother of one of the most adorable babies in tinsel town, Soha Ali Khan has shared yet another drool-worthy picture with baby Inaaya.

Taking to Instagram, Soha wrote, "Floored! Thank you @rjdeigg for taking such beautiful pictures today."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Isn't it just too cute for words?

Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while. The couple was blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. She has a striking resemblance to her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan and the two kids are paparazzi's favourite.

Inaaya's pictures go viral in no time and the star kid has several fan clubs of her own.  With sparkling blue eyes and an endearing smile, we can never get enough of the little angel!

She was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, this is why her name is Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

