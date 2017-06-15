close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sohail Khan comes in support of Salman Khan's anti-war comment

Recently during a 'Tubelight' promotion event, Salman Khan expressed his views on war. However, his views were reportedly misconstrued .

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:28
Sohail Khan comes in support of Salman Khan&#039;s anti-war comment

New Delhi: Recently during a 'Tubelight' promotion event, Salman Khan expressed his views on war. However, his views were reportedly misconstrued .

Here's what Salman said, “ People who order war should be asked to go to war themselves. Take this gun and go to war. (They will realize it) and it will get over in a day. They will tremble and shake and they will eventually take the route of dialogues and discussions."

This sparked yet another debate about whether Salman was pitching peace between India and Pakistan.

To this brother, Sohail Khan came in support of Salman's statement and said that people should not give so much importance to the comments made by actors on such issues. He also claimed that people from this industry (entertainment) don't have much knowledge to talk about politics with such depths, as reported.

The report also stated that Salman's opinion was from the point of view of a common man, a mere civilian.

Further adding, Sohail said that under anyone's opinion war would be a bad thing and that is just exactly what Salman said.

Sohail concluded the whole debate with a question saying that “We all think about it, but when we voice it there is a contradictory viewpoint. But isn't that the reason why we make films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' or 'Tubelight'?

 

TAGS

Salman KhanSohail KhanTubelightBollywoodBollywood News

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video