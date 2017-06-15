Sohail Khan comes in support of Salman Khan's anti-war comment

New Delhi: Recently during a 'Tubelight' promotion event, Salman Khan expressed his views on war. However, his views were reportedly misconstrued .

Here's what Salman said, “ People who order war should be asked to go to war themselves. Take this gun and go to war. (They will realize it) and it will get over in a day. They will tremble and shake and they will eventually take the route of dialogues and discussions."

This sparked yet another debate about whether Salman was pitching peace between India and Pakistan.

To this brother, Sohail Khan came in support of Salman's statement and said that people should not give so much importance to the comments made by actors on such issues. He also claimed that people from this industry (entertainment) don't have much knowledge to talk about politics with such depths, as reported.

The report also stated that Salman's opinion was from the point of view of a common man, a mere civilian.

Further adding, Sohail said that under anyone's opinion war would be a bad thing and that is just exactly what Salman said.

Sohail concluded the whole debate with a question saying that “We all think about it, but when we voice it there is a contradictory viewpoint. But isn't that the reason why we make films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' or 'Tubelight'?