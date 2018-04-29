Some mischief monger has tried to create wedge between me and Nandita Das, clarifies Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Dismissing rumours about having a fall out with filmmaker Nandita Das, actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday took to Twitter to narrate his side of story and why decided to do a cameo in Nandita's Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Recently, a PTI report quoted Rishi Kapoor as saying, "I have a 15-second-long role. Nandita was hellbent on me to do it. So, it is a small gesture that I did to them," said Rishi Kapoor.

Now the actor has tweeted a different story stating that someone is trying to spoil his relationship with Nandita, "I have done one scene in Nandita Das ’s film 'Manto' in a cameo. Just for the respect and admiration, I have for her. Some mischief monger has tried to create a wedge between her and me. Absolutely untrue! I support the film and wish her all the best at Cannes Film Festival!"

I have done one scene in Nandita Das’s film “Manto” in a cameo. Just for the respect and admiration I have for her. Some mischief monger has tried to create a wedge between her and me. Absolutely untrue! I support the film and wish her all the best at Cannes Film Festival! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 29, 2018

Earlier, the actor, who has replaced Om Puri, who was Nandita's original choice, died last year, had said that he doesn't usually sign films for the sake of friendship and working in Manto was a "wrong" call. "No I don't do it and I shouldn't do it. It is a very wrong thing that I did Manto. The audience doesn't know why I did this 15 seconds role. They think I do not have work, so I did this role," he said.

Manto will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival before releasing in India.It is competing in the Un Certain Regard section. Manto features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will star in102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which will release on May 4. Rishi Kapoor plays an uptight 65-year-old son of 102-year-old Amitabh Bachchan, who is full of life. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla.

(With inputs from PTI)